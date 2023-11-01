How generous subsidies helped Australia to become leader in solar power

There was no overarching plan that made Australia the world leader in household solar PV. Analysts mostly agreed that it was a happy accident, the result of a range of uncoordinated policies across tiers of government. Many were subsidy schemes that were derided as too generous and gradually scaled back, but the most important – an easy-to-access, upfront national rebate available to everyone – endured. It has helped make panels cost-effective and easy to install.

Sean Jamieson, a pilot with the airline Jetstar, said the setup had been “incredibly beneficial”, in part because his family uses a range of energy-hungry equipment, including a pool and hot tub. They first opted for solar after watching the price of grid electricity rise sharply, mainly due to the cost of rebuilding electricity transmission poles and wires. He said it has continued to make sense.

Rooftop installations have become an industry in Australia, and many homes have batteries to store excess energy that cannot go on to the grid.Dr Gabrielle Kuiper, an independent energy and climate change strategist, noted Australia was not the first country out of the gate on rooftop solar – that was Germany, which introduced the first subsidy scheme, and “none of us would be here without them” – but said it was one of the first to capitalise on the German model.

The subsidies initially included a national rebate of A$8,000 for a small 1kW array – more than the sticker price in parts of the country. It was complemented by state government feed-in tariff schemes that paid households for the energy they fed back into the power grid and, in some cases, for all the electricity they generated.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Australia inflation: To avoid recession, the Reserve Bank of Australia must carry a credible stickThe bank must be seen to be independent of government and make good monetary policy decisions if it is to convince the public it will get inflation under control.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Employee Households Experience Biggest Jump in Living CostsEmployee households experienced the biggest jump in living costs in the September quarter, with a rate almost twice that of the Consumer Price Index. Higher global oil prices and increased insurance premiums contributed to the increase in living costs for all household types.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: 'Nappy tax': Proposal to charge households based on kilograms of rubbish slammedThe option was flagged as part of a government review into ﻿kerbside collection.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: How generous subsidies helped Australia to become a leader in solar powerHouseholds have continued to use state help that was first created more than a decade ago

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Staggs pledges Kangaroos allegianceKangaroos star Kotoni Staggs wants to keep representing Australia despite previously beating them playing for Tonga

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: Rugby Australia chair’s wife crash tackles the hatersRugby fans have the knives out for RA boss Hamish McLennan. On Instagram, his wife Lucinda fought back.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕