How does Gaza’s health ministry calculate casualty figures?

has questioned the reliability of its reporting of the number of people killed and wounded during the Israeli assault on Gaza – because the health ministry is run by Hamas.

In a move to head off allegations of fabrication, the ministry also issued a 212-page list of the names and identity numbers of every Palestinian it says has been killed in the Israeli bombardment. “It seems obvious that any self-respecting news organisation would make clear that Gaza’s health ministry is run by Hamas. Hamas has a clear propaganda incentive to inflate civilian casualties as much as possible. I’m not denying there are civilians being killed,” Baker

Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch, said he saw no evidence that the numbers were being manipulated. "Their numbers generally are consistent with what we're seeing on the ground in recent days. There have been hundreds of airstrikes per day in one of the most densely populated areas of the world.

Questioning of the reliability of the Gaza health ministry’s numbers follows the dispute over who was responsible for aThe ministry claimed there were at least 500 deaths in an Israeli airstrike. Later accounts suggested that a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket aimed at Israel was responsible and that there was a lower death toll, of between 100 and 300 people, although a final figure has not been settled on.

Shakir said: "Generally this data is catalogued in a way that there are detailed breakdowns that include identifying information about each person. That's part of why we believe this to be reliable."A UN official who declined to be publicly identified said his agency had used and checked Gaza health ministry data for years.