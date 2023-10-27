How did Qatar become pivotal to the release of hostages from Hamas?

Police hunt for killer after death of female staff member of Sydney's St Andrew's Cathedral SchoolAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden toast the two country's friendshipNovember rate hike likely following inflation shockRuby Princess passengers celebrate class action victoryHumanitarian fears as fuel set to run dry in GazaGet SBS News daily and direct to your InboxYour email...

Israel Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu vows inquiry into Hamas attacks, but war comes firstIsrael’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has admitted he has questions to answer over the October 7 terror attacks on his people. Read more ⮕

How did Qatar became pivotal to the release of hostages from Hamas?The Prime Minister of Qatar has expressed hope for a breakthrough in negotiations to release more hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. Qatar has had an open dialogue with both Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in the release of four hostages, including two Israeli women. Read more ⮕

Israel Hamas LIVE updates: Qatar sees breakthroughs in hostage talks soonMacquarie CEO Shemara Wikramanayake is among guests at a state dinner honouring Albanese, as Biden warns Australia on trusting China. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

‘Hamas is merciless’: Piers Morgan condemns barbaric tacticsSky News Australia host Piers Morgan has condemned Hamas’ tactics as “merciless”. The attacks by Hamas against Israel’s civilian population constitute war crimes, according to the United Nations. “Rules matter: they are what separates the enlightened world from the terrorists who want to rip it apart,” Mr Morgan said. Read more ⮕

Australia urged to ‘maintain support’ for Israel while ‘destroying Hamas’A leading Jewish organisation has urged the Albanese government to remain on Israel's side after Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza. Read more ⮕