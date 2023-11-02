How deadly mushroom lunch saga unfolded

“We’re working to determine what has gone on, to see if there is any nefarious activity that has occurred or if it was accidental,” he says.Later that day, a tearful Ms Patterson speaks to the media outside her home.She confuses Don for Ian, who is still being treated.“I’m so devastated by what’s happened, by the loss of Don, Don is still in hospital, by the loss of Ian and Heather and Gail. They were some of the best people I’ve ever met.

“I am now devastated to think that these mushrooms may have contributed to the illness suffered by my loved ones,” she says.that she too became ill after eating the beef wellington dish, and explains she gave the leftovers to police as evidence.

She says the fungi used in the dish were a mixture of button mushrooms bought at a supermarket chain and dried ones from an Asian grocery store in Melbourne months prior. The picture, obtained by news.com.au, was snapped in 2022 by a tradie who was asked by a real estate agent to paint the wall so the property could be sold.Ms Patterson laments “being painted as an evil witch”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Victorian government to introduce laws to keep Frankston serial killer Paul Denyer in prison for lifePaul Denyer, who murdered three women in Melbourne's south-east in 1993, would remain behind bars for the rest of his life under new laws set to be introduced by the Victorian government.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Farmers critical of Victorian govt’s plans for solar farm on prime agricultural landNational Farmers Federation President David Jochinke has criticised the Victorian government’s plans for a solar farm on prime agricultural land. 570 hectares of prime farmland at Meadow Creek in Victoria could be transformed into one of the largest solar farms in Australia.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Criticism over Victorian Treasurer's decision to waive payroll tax fees for struggling doctorsVictorian Treasurer Tim Pallas faces backlash for waiving payroll tax fees for doctors, putting pressure on the health industry.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Serial killer to stay behind bars as new Victorian laws to restrict paroleThe Frankson killer was given three life sentences for the murders of three young women.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Victorian government scrambling to prepare for long-planned end of public drunkenness lawsSobering-up facility not completed, emergency workers unclear about their role in new scheme – and it begins on Melbourne Cup Day

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Former state wards abused in care urge Victorian government to follow through on redress promiseA redress scheme for Victorian victims of historical abuse and neglect in institutional care has stalled since its announcement a year ago, and some eligible care leavers have died waiting for the scheme.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕