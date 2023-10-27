My parents are 84 and in fairly good health, although my dad has a few issues. I am in my late 50s and was widowed young with a toddler. My parents came to live with me for a couple of years, giving up their house and jobs to help,

Do you have any suggestions on how to deal with this? I’m finding it extremely stressful and just want to give up the downsizing process – though I know it will be beneficial to all of us eventually – soare not especially helpful – one lives abroad; the other says it’s not her problem because the house is mine. My daughter is sympathetic but lives far away and has her own lifeIt’s easy to see it as bricks and mortar and just “stuff”.

I wonder if you have considered bringing in either a professional declutterer or a friend you all get on with who could act as a buffer? I really think this would be the answer for all, but especially you. It’s very hard dealing with intransigent older parents who nevertheless need help. headtopics.com

I went to one, Pippa Brooks, a probate valuations and clearance professional who does this sort of thing all the time. “It’s really good to have someone there to help who isn’t emotionally attached,” she says, “so things don’t get upsetting.”

Could you find a quiet, calm moment where you could talk to your mum about what all the stuff means to her? Or get someone else to? And then try to reassure her or maybe break it down into stages? I know it’s hard, but it’s difficult to make any progress when we feel defensive. headtopics.com

Brooks wondered if your parents could give items to a charity that means something to them, so they know they’re going to help someone else rather than “just going in the bin”, which would be really upsetting for them.

