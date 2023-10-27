How Bruce the brolga won over a Queensland community

Bruce the brolga has blessed the people of Moreton Bay with his presence for years and, after a recent health scare, should continue to do so for years to come.

Worried locals called in Wildlife Rescue Queensland because he had been lingering in the same spot,, but after a quick checkup he was released back into the wilds of suburban Moreton Bay with nothing more than a broken toe. Brolgas are the state emblem of Queensland. They have wingspans of up to 2.4 metres, a height of up to 1.3 metres, and they famously perform one of Australia's most spectacular avian courtship dances.

