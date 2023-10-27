HEAD TOPICS

How Aussie mum sick of ‘fast fashion’ created sustainable undies brand worth millions

As the director of a company with a four-year-old daughter, Queensland mum Sandy Ronalds knew a thing or two about selling products. But when browsing the internet one night, Sandy had a realisation: the line of work that she loved to do - namely “building brands, developing products and creating positive customer experiences” - was growing “more and more at odds” with her core values.

In the financial years of 2021-2023, Sandy made a staggering $8.9 million, with 48 per cent growth between 2022 and 2023. Since the brand launched, they have sold “over 600,000 units” and Sandy says they are aiming to get B Corp Certified - which means the company meets certain social sustainability and environmental performance standards - by the end of 2023. “There are so many bestsellers, but our Cheeky G is definitely top of the bunch,” Sandy says.

