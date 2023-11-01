How AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Bard work – visual explainer

The words, and in some cases parts of words, such as the plural marker"s" or the prefix"un-", are stored in the model assuch as . That one is for Paris. The first number represents distance and direction east-west from Greenwich. The second does the same for distance from the equator.also tell us about the relationship between the places. Paris and Orléans's numbers are close together, because the two places are close together.

The basic predictive text in SMS apps, in contrast, only really has one dimension; what is the word which most commonly, in all scenarios, comes next. But crucially an LLM is still, deep down, only figuring out what word - or sequence of words - is most likely to come next. It can do so much better than predictive text for two related reasons;"transformers" and"attention".are in its utterance.

First the LLM weights all the relationships between all the words it knows, in thousands of dimensions, based on its immense corpus of training data. But then, crucially, it looks at what words have come before and reweights those associations. It is possible that within the model's computations,"Tidy" has a close relationship with"utility" and"tools" and that informs the output. .

That reweighting step is what the LLM technicians call a “transformer”, and the principle of re-evaluating the weights based on the salience given to previous bits of the text is what they call “attention”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: King Charles visits Kenya as colonial past looms largeKing Charles III begins a state visit to Kenya on Tuesday, where he will be confronted by widespread calls for an apology over Britain's bloody colonial past.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Large scale search for missing fishermanA large scale search is underway for a man reported missing after two other fisherman were rescued when their boat was late returning to shore.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: King Charles visits Kenya as colonial abuses loom largeKing Charles III paid a solemn visit Tuesday to the birthplace of independent Kenya, at the start of a trip clouded by calls for an apology over Britain's bloody colonial past.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, IDF troops battle HamasFootage of the scene from Al-Jazeera TV showed at least four large craters where buildings once stood, amid a large swath of rubble surrounded by partially collapsed structures.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, IDF troops battle HamasFootage of the scene from Al-Jazeera TV showed at least four large craters where buildings once stood, amid a large swath of rubble surrounded by partially collapsed structures.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Victorian Government Releases 241 Annual Reports on 'Dump Day'The Victorian government releases a large number of annual reports on a single day, overwhelming journalists and hindering transparency and scrutiny.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕