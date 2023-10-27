How a biologist turned amateur sleuth to solve a century-old art riddle

Face to face … biologist Javier Burgos with a painting he believes to be a Théodore Gericáult ‘monomania’ painting showing drunkenness

It showed a man frowning, with sad eyes staring at the void. The painting was mostly dark except for the lit-up face, the effect highlighting the subject’s very pale skin.

When Georget died, the series was lost – until 1863, when French historian Louis Vardiot rediscovered five of the paintings. They were in an attic in the German city of Baden-Baden and belonged to one of Georget’s disciples, known only as Doctor Lachèze. headtopics.com

“If the paintings existed, where were they? I started investigating, and one thing led to another. Trying to find them was almost a logical decision,” Burgos said. With great efforts, he was able to contact the owner of the painting, a private collector in Italy. To his surprise, they offered to show him the painting. “They were very generous, they even let me hold the painting, a painting that is worth millions,” remembers Burgos. “It was a wonderful day that changed my life.”

But there was something else. In the back of the painting, a handwritten note in French read: “This portrait of an insane man painted by Géricault was given to me by the widow of D Maréchal in 1866, Paris, 9 November, Louis Lemaire”. A chemical analysis of the note dates it in the second half of the 19th century. In 2022, Burgos published this second finding in the same medical journal.Burgos believes Portrait of a Man Called Vendéen is part of the monomania series. headtopics.com

Doumic had written a review on the Vendéen in 1938, after the Louvre acquired the painting. When Burgos read it, he was surprised to see that Doumic had actually gone to great lengths to argue that the painting was likely a monomania. Only in the last paragraphs, he speculated about other possibilities.

