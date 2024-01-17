Houthi Rebels Disrupt Global Shipping Trade

A multinational coalition led by the US navy and supported by Western allies is facing unexpected challenges from the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Despite being a low-tech tribal army, the Houthis have managed to disrupt global shipping trade through hijacking cargo ships and launching missile and drone strikes. The Houthis claim that their actions are in response to the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza.





Australia Supports US and UK Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in YemenAustralia joins US and UK in launching strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are responsible for attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The Houthis are warned of more attacks if they continue to threaten ships in the region.

US and Britain launch massive airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebelsThe US and Britain, with the help of several countries including Australia, have launched massive retaliatory airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The attacks targeted logistical hubs, air defence systems, and weapons storage locations. The British warship HMS Diamond also shot down Houthi drones in the Red Sea.

Coalition criticizes Albanese government for weak support in strikes on Houthi rebelsThe Coalition has criticized the Albanese government for only providing a handful of personnel in support of strikes on Houthi rebels, describing the Red Sea conflict as a national security and cost of living issue.

US and Australia Warn Houthi Rebels in Red SeaThe United States and Australia have issued warnings to Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, threatening consequences if attacks on vessels continue. The tensions in the region are part of a wider escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

U.S. and U.K. Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Implications for the RegionThe U.S.- and U.K.-led strikes on the rebel Houthi group in Yemen represent a dramatic new turn in the Middle East conflict – one that could have implications throughout the region. The attacks of Jan. 11, 2024, hit around 60 targets at 16 sites, according to the U.S. Air Force’s Mideast command, including in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, the main port of Hodeida and Saada, the birthplace of the Houthis in the country’s northwest. The military action follows weeks of warning by the U.S. to the Houthis, ordering them to stop attacking commercial ships in the strategic strait of Bab el-Mandeb in the Red Sea. The Houthis – an armed militia backed by Iran that controls most of northern Yemen following a bitter near-decadelong civil war – have also launched missiles and drones toward Israel. As an expert on Yemeni politics, I believe the U.S. attacks on the Houthis will have wide implications – not only for the Houthis and Yemen’s civil war, but also for the broader region where America maintains key allies.

Iran Sends Warship to Red Sea After US Navy Destroys Houthi BoatsIran dispatches a warship to the Red Sea in response to the US Navy's destruction of three Houthi boats, escalating tensions and complicating peace efforts. The Alborz destroyer passes through the Bab El-Mandeb strait, but its mission remains undisclosed. Maersk suspends shipping through the Red Sea after two attacks on its freighter. Iran's involvement adds to the already volatile situation in the channel, which handles a significant portion of global commerce. The US had formed a coalition to prevent Houthi attacks, and a Houthi delegation meets with officials in Tehran after the US attack on a Danish-owned container ship.

