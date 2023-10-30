Housing is the ticking time bomb in the retirement system

As our compulsory superannuation system further matures, a growing number of Australians will be less reliant on the Age Pension and, as a result, will enjoy a better retirement funded wholly or in part by their superannuation.calls “the intergenerational genius of super”. But if we look at our ageing population and retirement from an intergenerational perspective, we see there are many ticking time-bombs. In particular, the role of the family home in retirement should be reconsidered.
Of course, this has made it much harder for younger people to get their foot on the property ladder. With homeownership on the decline, how the family home factors into the plans of current retirees will be vastly different to the plans of the retirees of tomorrow.For current retirees with insufficient superannuation to meet their retirement spending needs, the majority of their wealth resides in the home and is also linked to their confidence to fund aged care costs.
While tomorrow's retirees will, on average, have higher superannuation balances to rely on, current trends indicate lower rates of homeownership, with property ownership across working-age Australians falling over the past 40 years.
One option worth considering is relaxing the Age Pension means testing rules for at least some of the value released from a protected asset, like a family home. Currently, if you sell your home the proceeds are only exempt from means testing for a year if you plan to use them to move them into another home.
If the rules were tweaked to permanently exempt a certain amount of value released through a reverse mortgage or sale for downsizing – say $300,000 per person – then Aged Pension recipients would feel more confident about using some of their untapped housing wealth to help fund their retirement. Removing or refunding other friction costs involved in downsizing, like stamp duty, is also a move worth considering.