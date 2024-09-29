House Prices Double in Suburban Areas Across Australia

The suburb saw the most rapid growth in all of Australia with ﻿the median house price now sitting at $440,000.Surrounding neighbourhoods in the northern suburbs have soared just as fast with house prices in Elizabeth North doubling in three years.Warnervale, NSW Central Coast

O﻿n the NSW Central Coast in Warnervale, property values doubled in three years with the average house now costing around $960,000.House prices in Boolaroo, Lake Macquarie doubled in four years with the media house sitting at $940,000. PropTrack senior economist Eleanor Creagh said regions outside of metropolitan areas experienced rapid growth due to a combination of factors.

"The pandemic accelerated trends like remote working, expanding residential choice for some and prompting many to move away from urban centres in search of larger homes and better lifestyles at lower costs," Creagh said.South Hedland WA's Pilbara region saw house prices double in four years.Attribution: Corangamite Shire CouncilThe media house price in Terang in Corangamite, Victoria, has doubled in just four years with the average home costing around $400,000.

"These areas often start with lower base prices, making them attractive to a broad range of buyers including first-time buyers and investors seeking value for money," Creagh said.

