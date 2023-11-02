House price forecast: What’s ahead for the housing market in eight charts

Since bottoming out in January, prices have increased by 7.6 per cent, leaving just 0.5 per cent below historic high achieved in April last year. “So I think the Australian residential property market is on borrowed time. I’m not expecting a major crash, but I thinkHogan says the current upswing is unsustainable and would be vulnerable to a shift in economic conditions.“The bottom line is that house prices are already hideously overvalued versus underlying fundamentals,” he says.

“I think that the risk of another leg down in prices is still pretty high,” says Shane Oliver, AMP chief economist. “What happens if the pool of buyers dries up and the financial buffers built during the pandemic run out?”

“Historically, that normally leads to weaker property prices. So that’s the main risk that as we go into next year, that demand will be constrained. And it will be more constrained if the RBA raises interest rates again and at the same time the economy will start to slow.”

Between May and June, monthly changes in the national home value index went from 1.2 per cent to 1 per cent. For the past three months, monthly growth in the index has averaged 0.7 per cent.Lawless says listings could rise substantially if economic conditions weaken due to higher interest rates as more households face mortgage serviceability issues, prompting them to sell.

“If we see rates rise further, it would probably push attitudes and consumer spirits lower than what they are at the moment.

