House Democrat Dean Phillips launches primary challenge against President Joe Biden

"I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country, but it's not about the past. This is an election about the future. I will not sit still, I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we're going to be facing an emergency next November," Phillips told CBS News in a clip posted online.

Still, Phillips' campaign launch comes as Democrats are seeking to unify around Biden, fend off spoiler independent candidates and lay out the administration's accomplishments to voters. Instead, Phillips spoke to White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, who "heard him out," the source said, but conveyed that the "president is the right person to win in 2024 and finish the job".

Biden will not file to appear on the New Hampshire Democratic primary ballot because the state isn't complying with the national party's revised nominating calendar, which demoted its first-in-the-nation primary status to second.With Phillips' entry into the race, that effort will become that much more important to New Hampshire Democrats, who would want to spare Biden an embarrassing early primary defeat. headtopics.com

Schmidt, who left the GOP in 2018, previously worked on the campaigns of former President George W. Bush and the late Arizona Senator John McCain. "South Carolina is an important testing ground for presidential candidates and so far, Dean Phillips is failing it," South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain said in a statement.Calls for new leadership

Over the past year, however, he's become the most prominent member of his party to call on Biden to not seek reelection, warning that the party needs a new generation of leaders to step forward. "I don't know how one can dismiss what we're hearing, what we're seeing, what we're sensing and what we're reading. And it all points to the same thing," Phillips told CNN after he stepped down from leadership. headtopics.com

