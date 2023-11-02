HotCopper’s ousted love birds Jag Sanger and Sarah Lenard start London venture

The media venture’s website boasts it’s partnered with Formula One for the editorial management of the Official Formula 1 Digital Race Programme at the “intersection of luxury and velocity”. Ugh, right.

Naturally, Attnd hasn’t missed the rise of Wall Street’s latest sales fad either, spruiking how artificial intelligence is central to the publishing business. “Leveraging our unique AI platform, we enable precision targeting, personalised messaging, and real-time analytics, that offer brands a seamless way to engage and connect with global audiences,” the website claims.The new business should take UK-born Sanger’s mind off a Federal Court battle where he stands accused by The Market Herald (now controlled by) of breaching his statutory duties during a four-year tenure at the company. Sanger is defending the civil case.

Interestingly, the court documents suggest Sanger suspects artificial intelligence is no substitute for human intelligence. This could explain the decision to hire his ex-wife as an education editor at The Market Herald.his chairmanin 2020, announcing his decision to recruit her for a role that ultimately saw her invoice the website more than $160,000, according to The Market Herald’s statement of claim.

Once hired, it’s alleged Mrs Sanger submitted 52 articles, most of which were “wholly or substantially” copied and pasted from school websites or Wikipedia. Sanger’s filed defence holds that it’s common practice to hire based on internal networks and that some of the articles got up to 60,000 views. But perhaps powering publications with artificial intelligence is preferable after all.writes and comments on markets including equities, debt, crypto, software, banking, payments, and regulation. He worked in asset management at Bank of New York Mellon and is a member of the CFA Society of the UK as a holder of the Investment Management Certificate.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Labour MP suspended after speaking at Palestine protest in LondonLabour MP Andy McDonald has been suspended from the party after speaking at a protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in London. The decision has sparked debate, with some viewing it as strong leadership from Labour leader Keir Starmer, while others see it as heavy-handed.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: London financial district to have 11 more towers by 2030Number of planning applications received and decided increases by 25% as City workforce grows

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Former Australian PM Tony Abbott says climate warnings are ‘ahistorical and implausible’Speaking in London, Abbott criticises the ‘emissions obsession’ of a ‘climate cult that will eventually be discredited’

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: This year’s model: Nadine Ijewere’s disruptive fashion photographyFrom young people defying gender norms on the streets of Lagos to Jamaican bathers, this London-born photographer celebrates the diversity of her subjects

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Pro-Israel Video Interrupts 6-Year-Old's Game on Android PhoneA North London mother describes how a pro-Israel video interrupted her son's puzzle game on an Android phone, leaving him shocked and shaken. Similar incidents have been reported across Europe.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Odey Asset Management to Close Following Sexual Assault AllegationsOdey Asset Management, one of London's oldest hedge fund groups, is set to close after allegations of sexual assault and harassment against its founder, Crispin Odey. The firm has been in crisis since claims from 13 women were reported in June, prompting banking partners to sever ties and investors to withdraw their funds.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕