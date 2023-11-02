HotCopper’s ousted love birds Jag Sanger and Sarah Lenard start London venture

The media venture’s website boasts it’s partnered with Formula One for the editorial management of the Official Formula 1 Digital Race Programme at the “intersection of luxury and velocity”. Ugh, right.
Naturally, Attnd hasn’t missed the rise of Wall Street’s latest sales fad either, spruiking how artificial intelligence is central to the publishing business. “Leveraging our unique AI platform, we enable precision targeting, personalised messaging, and real-time analytics, that offer brands a seamless way to engage and connect with global audiences,” the website claims.The new business should take UK-born Sanger’s mind off a Federal Court battle where he stands accused by The Market Herald (now controlled by) of breaching his statutory duties during a four-year tenure at the company. Sanger is defending the civil case.
Interestingly, the court documents suggest Sanger suspects artificial intelligence is no substitute for human intelligence. This could explain the decision to hire his ex-wife as an education editor at The Market Herald.his chairmanin 2020, announcing his decision to recruit her for a role that ultimately saw her invoice the website more than $160,000, according to The Market Herald’s statement of claim.
Once hired, it’s alleged Mrs Sanger submitted 52 articles, most of which were “wholly or substantially” copied and pasted from school websites or Wikipedia. Sanger’s filed defence holds that it’s common practice to hire based on internal networks and that some of the articles got up to 60,000 views. But perhaps powering publications with artificial intelligence is preferable after all.writes and comments on markets including equities, debt, crypto, software, banking, payments, and regulation. He worked in asset management at Bank of New York Mellon and is a member of the CFA Society of the UK as a holder of the Investment Management Certificate.
