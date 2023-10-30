A constable and two police community support officers worked together to move the swan away from shoppers, one using a fluorescent jacket.A constable and two police community support officers worked together to move the swan away from shoppers, one using a fluorescent jacket.A swan, or a cygnet to be precise, caused a flap among shoppers on Sunday when it wandered away from the River Avon and into the heart of the Georgian city.

A constable and two police community support officers worked together to move the swan away from shoppers to the river, one using a fluorescent jacket to usher the bird away.In the film, Simon Pegg plays Nicholas Angel, a former high-flying Met officer transferred to the fictional village of Sandford in Gloucestershire, where he is frustrated by the mundanity of the work.

He receives a call from a man who greets him with the classic line: “Morning – the swan’s escaped.” The caller, played by Stephen Merchant, identifies himself as Mr Staker – Peter Ian Staker. Angel assumes it is a hoax call: “P.I. Staker – piss-taker. Come on!” headtopics.com

But the film cuts to a scene in which someone really called Peter Ian Staker gives him a description of the missing bird: “2ft tall, erm long slender neck, orange and black bill.” Angel asks: “Anything else?” Staker replies: “Well it’s a swan.” Hapless efforts to catch the swan ensue.Simon Galloway, 59, said: “I was out shopping with my wife and daughter and we noticed a bit of commotion outside the shop.

PCSO Mike Symonds said after that incident: “We’ve had to deal with swans a couple of times before, so we knew how to handle them.Wildcats released in Scottish Highlands in effort to prevent extinction in UKHard act to swallow: gull caught on film eating squirrel wholeThe week in wildlife – in pictures headtopics.com

