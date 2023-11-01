Hot favourite ready to atone for shocker and sneaky $101 place chance: Golden Eagle form guide

The Golden Eagle mightn’t have anything to do with birds of prey, doesn’t have a long history, and may be another weapon in Sydney’s big money bid to trump Melbourne, but it has quickly grown into a must-watch event.

It’s on again this Saturday, it’s attracted a tremendous 20-horse field commensurate with its purse, and highlights a Rosehill meeting which also features a $3 million sprint named after last year’s Everest winner, Giga Kick, and which features this year’s one, Think About It.

So, in a field this size, inside barriers are an advantage, particularly if it’s fine weather and the track isn’t wet. If it’s wet, the inside can become cut up and the wrong place to be. At this stage though, it’s supposed to be mostly fine and sunny up till at least Saturday, when the just-as-reliable-as-racing-tipsters weather bureau says there’s a 50 per cent chance of some rain.

The four winners for far have been more or less midfield in the run. So it’s probably inadvisable to be too far back or leading.Winner jags $5.25 mill, there’s a million up for just coming third, and, in keeping with the times, just about every four-year-old wins a prize, with even 17th and 18th “earning” ten grand each. In a nice touch, $150,000 goes to the equine welfare fund, and $100,000 to the Jockey Welfare Fund.

Bumbasina moved to the Margaret River district and had her foal - around the time Siyouni started becoming a super sire - and the result of that mating is Amelia’s Jewel. She won seven of her first eight in Perth, including a Group 1 at her seventh start, and Walsh and the horse’s trainer Simon Miller knew they had something special.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Golden Eagle Race Supports Charities with PrizemoneyThe Golden Eagle race in Australia donates 10 percent of its $10 million prizemoney to charities, allowing the sport to give back to the community. Jockeys and trainers have embraced this ethos and formed lasting associations with various charities. Owners often choose beneficiaries with whom they have personal connections.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SMH: Amelia's Jewel Firms as Golden Eagle FavouriteStar Perth mare Amelia's Jewel has become the $4 favourite for the Golden Eagle after drawing a perfect gate, but Hawaii Five Oh could challenge her as favourite with a direct inside draw.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Capacity field of 20 set to dash for MASSIVE $10m Golden Eagle prize poolHorseracing: The favoured runners - Amelia's Jewel, Hawaii Five Oh and Legarto - have all drawn favourably for Saturday's $10 million Golden Eagle at Rosehill on Saturday.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘Strength, stamina and speed’: Obamburumai the wildcard heading into $10m Golden EagleJosh Parr in awe of Japanese raider after his first sit on Obamburumai at Rosehill on Tuesday.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Matthew Perry Fans Outraged After Former 'Saturday Night Live' Writer Jokes About His DeathFormer 'Saturday Night Live' writer Kevin Brennan faces backlash for making fun of Matthew Perry's death, with fans calling him desperate for attention.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Hot Fuzz comparisons made in Bath as police escort lost swan to riverOfficers called in to usher cygnet back to River Avon after it ended up among shoppers in city centre

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕