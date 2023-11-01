Hot favourite ready to atone for shocker and sneaky $101 place chance: Golden Eagle form guide

The Golden Eagle mightn’t have anything to do with birds of prey, doesn’t have a long history, and may be another weapon in Sydney’s big money bid to trump Melbourne, but it has quickly grown into a must-watch event.
It’s on again this Saturday, it’s attracted a tremendous 20-horse field commensurate with its purse, and highlights a Rosehill meeting which also features a $3 million sprint named after last year’s Everest winner, Giga Kick, and which features this year’s one, Think About It.
So, in a field this size, inside barriers are an advantage, particularly if it’s fine weather and the track isn’t wet. If it’s wet, the inside can become cut up and the wrong place to be. At this stage though, it’s supposed to be mostly fine and sunny up till at least Saturday, when the just-as-reliable-as-racing-tipsters weather bureau says there’s a 50 per cent chance of some rain.
The four winners for far have been more or less midfield in the run. So it’s probably inadvisable to be too far back or leading.Winner jags $5.25 mill, there’s a million up for just coming third, and, in keeping with the times, just about every four-year-old wins a prize, with even 17th and 18th “earning” ten grand each. In a nice touch, $150,000 goes to the equine welfare fund, and $100,000 to the Jockey Welfare Fund.
Bumbasina moved to the Margaret River district and had her foal - around the time Siyouni started becoming a super sire - and the result of that mating is Amelia’s Jewel. She won seven of her first eight in Perth, including a Group 1 at her seventh start, and Walsh and the horse’s trainer Simon Miller knew they had something special.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: smh | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕