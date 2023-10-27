Hot, dirty and dangerous: What it’s like on the fire frontline

Add articles to your saved list and come back to them any time.It’s 2pm on a Monday in October when the fire alert is sent: “5-day strike team - immediate deployment”.

Arriving at the Bean Creek fire the following morning, the pain of the loss of a member is clear on the faces of the firefighters. The committed strike team listens as the crew leaders and group captain convey the strategy for the day and outlines the area’s hazards.

Signs of the battle in the previous days are marked by scribbled defence plans on the back of an abandoned truck and pink fire retardant covering cars, a homestead and surrounding trees. Crews start to “black out” using a rake/hoe tool called a McLeod to lift wood and glowing embers, crushing the heat into the dirt. Dry cow pats prove difficult to extinguish and so soon a flurry of glowing cow pat frisbees are flung back away from the edge. headtopics.com

The crack and crash of its fall causing all to cringe and several times, crews have to scatter as one groans, cracks and falls in an explosion of burning, wood, ash and embers.

Read more:

smh »

Bushfires continue to tear through large parts of Queensland's Western DownsGusty winds and hot temperatures to test firefighters battling central Queensland bushfires. Read more ⮕

‘Too hot outside’: Saudis take to walking, jogging in mallsThe shops have not yet opened, but the air-conditioned concourse of a Riyadh shopping mall is crowded anyway -- a haven for walkers and joggers grateful for somewhere cool to exercise. Read more ⮕

‘Eww’: Reason Sydney dating is a ‘hot mess’Last week I was out to drinks with two new-ish girlfriends for a little cocktail bonding session. Halfway through our drinks my ex texted me out of the blue – so of course it came up in conversation. Read more ⮕

RHOS stars wow in red-hot outfits at eventIt was all eyes on The Real Housewives of Sydney cast at Foxtel Group’s annual Upfront event in the Harbour City on Thursday night. Read more ⮕

Shedding fat without losing muscle is next weight-loss target for pharma giantMuscle-mass preservation is becoming a hot new area in obesity medicine. Read more ⮕

‘It’s way too hot here’: Western Sydney to face extreme heat this summerSome urban parts of Australia are on track to reach temperatures of 50 degrees or higher this summer. Western Sydney is one region which can be ten degrees hotter than nearby rural areas during heat waves. Residents of Sydney’s CBD enjoy the benefits of cool sea breezes when the temperatures climb. Read more ⮕