Hostages freed by Hamas as truce takes effect

A group of hostages is recovering after being freed by Hamas as a temporary truce took effect, bringing a halt to fighting after weeks of conflict. Thirteen Israeli civilians were freed along with 11 foreign nationals. Their release has sparked tearful reunions with families following a painstakingly negotiated arrangement between the warring sides with the help of foreign mediation.





