Hostage signs ripped down at Bondi Beach

The grassroots vigil, organised by young Australian Jews to remember Israeli civilians kidnapped by terror group Hamas, descended into a shouting match after two men tore down posters showing the faces of kidnapped men, women and children.“What are you doing here?”AJA CEO Robert Gregory, who attended the vigil but was not at the beach at the time of the incident, called the behaviour “unAustralian”.

“The fact that some people would tear down pictures of kidnapped children, it’s a depraved way of thinking,” he said. A video posted by the Australian Jewish Association appears to show two men who ripped down posters of kidnapped Israeli hostages at Bondi Beach on Thursday. Picture: Supplied.

A NSW police spokesman said officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command had commenced an investigation into the incident. “Following reports of the alleged incident at Bondi Beach earlier today and as investigations continue, anyone with info which might help police are asked to contact Waverly Police Station or Crimestoppers,” he said.

The vigil at Bondi Beach laid out posters, thongs and towels for all of the Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas. Picture: Supplied The alleged incident follows an outburst of anti-Semitism at a pro-Palestine rally at the Sydney Opera House in early October, during which a group of men chanted “f**k the Jews” and “gas the Jews”.Six former Australian Prime Minister signed an open letter on October 30 calling on Australians to respect the country’s multicultural character.

