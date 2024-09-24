Horse Still Listed For Melbourne Cup Despite Failing Vet Test

Punters are still being allowed to place bets on a UK import to win the Melbourne Cup even though the horse has already failed an industry vet test and won’t be running in the race.

Two sources, who did not wish to be named so they could speak more freely, said Relentless Voyager failed Racing Victoria’s strict veterinary protocols last week and would now bypass Melbourne quarantine and fly straight into Sydney. “It is up to the connections of any horse that has entered our veterinary protocols whether they wish to publicise their horse’s results,” the spokesperson said.When asked if it was unfair on punters that the horse was still being listed in betting markets, the spokesperson said they advised gamblers to be cautious about backing international horses before they arrived safely in Melbourne.

The two sources said Relentless Voyager was now expected to target the newly created Rosehill Gold Cup and Rosehill Five Diamonds Stakes instead of the race that stops the nation. Hegan has assigned the Melbourne Cup top weight of 58.5kg to last year’s winner Without A Fight, while equal favourite Vauban will carry 55.5kg – 0.5kg more than last year.

