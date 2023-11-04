Horse Racing Preview

has had one run back from a spell she performed well when finishing fourth at Newcastle. She finished second at Newcastle before the break, and was fifth to subsequent group 1 winner King Colorado at Kembla Grange last campaign. That form looks good for a race like this.has looked good in two runs back from a spell, having been placed in each of them. She is knocking on the door for a win.is on debut for trainer John O’Shea and has had two recent trials to prepare for this

. He bears close watching.was a debut winner at Mudgee earlier this year then was given a spell. She resumed with a second at Hawkesbury before she won again at Canberra. She since finished a solid fourth when up in grade at Wyong, and gets her chance to win again here.debuted with a second at Canberra when hitting the line well from a long way back. She backed that up with a strong victory at Canberra as an odds-on favourite when she again hit the line well. She has plenty of upside and can go on with the job.was a winner at Wagga two starts ago then was midfield in city company on the Kensington track at Randwick. This is an easier assignment.finished second in each of his first three runs back from a spell at this track before running a creditable fifth on the Kensington track at Randwick. He will find this an easier assignment and also has the benefit of gate on

