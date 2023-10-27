‘Horrors of evil’: Letter after 21yo’s death

Lilie James, a 21-year-old staff member at St Andrew’s Cathedral School in Sydney’s CBD, was found with “serious head injuries” in the gym bathroom by police just after midnight on Wednesday. She was reportedly beaten to death with a hammer.A body was recovered on Friday afternoon from the area he was reported to have gone missing.

“We are deeply concerned for the families directly involved in this incident and I am personally committed to aligning our communications with what is respectful to them and in lock step with the NSW Police,” she wrote, according to theThe principal of the prestigious school sent a letter to parents after the 21-year-old was found dead in the gym bathroom.

“She was vibrant, outgoing and very much loved by her friends and family,” he said, stopping multiple times to gather himself.Ms James’ father described his daughter as “vibrant, outgoing and very much loved”. Picture: FacebookThe letter to parents comes as police recovered a body from the rocks at the base of the cliffs in Vaucluse, Sydney, on Friday. headtopics.com

Investigators have established a forensics tent and a wide perimeter at the bottom of Diamond Bay Reserve. It was spotted by tradies working on a construction site at the top of the cliff just after 8am and a retrieval operation was launched in dangerous conditions.

A police spokeswoman was unable to confirm to news.com.au whether the body was that of Mr Thijssen, who is wanted for questioning over the death of his colleague Ms James.Police have not confirmed the identity of the body. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Max Mason-HubersThe publication states the pair are believed to have met up inside the school building on Wednesday night where a fight ensued. headtopics.com

