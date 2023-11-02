Horror details emerge of surfer mauled by shark in South Australia

The 55-year-old victim is presumed dead after he was attacked while surfing with friends near Streaky Bay on Monday morning. Witnesses say a 4.5-metre-long great white shark dragged the surfer underwater, before emerging with the man's body in its mouth.Search and rescue crews have resumed looking for his body.

