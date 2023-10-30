‘Horrific underworld of Hamas terrorism’: IDF releases tunnel footage

The eerie video features a clip of the Palestinian terror group’s Gaza leader, Yahya Sinwar, bragging about the “hundreds of thousands” boobytraps planted within the underground maze.

The IDF has blasted Hamas for using the underground network to shamefully hide behind “millions of civilians”, as many of the tunnel’s entrances are located inside of hospitals, mosques, schools and homes.

“Beneath the hospitals, schools, mosques, and homes in Gaza lies a horrific underworld of Hamas terrorism,” the IDF captioned the post. Chilling image of Hamas terrorists hiding in the complex labyrinth of tunnels underneath Gaza. Picture: X. headtopics.com

One of the warehouses that has been ransacked in Central Gaza, Deir al-Balah, is where the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stores its supplies from the humanitarian convoys arriving from Egypt.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," Mr White said.

