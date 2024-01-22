'HORRENDOUS TO SEE': STAR IN TEARY EXIT AMID MORE WOMEN’S CHAOS

Elina Svitolina was forced to retire with a back injury just three games into her fourth round clash against Linda Noskova. Svitolina took a medical timeout but the pain became unbearable and she had to retire from the contest. Noskova expressed her well wishes for Svitolina's recovery.





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Technical glitch prevents updating of Sabalenka's match on scheduleA technical glitch prevents the updating of Sabalenka's match on the schedule, leaving it unfinished. Linda Nosková expresses confidence after defeating Świątek. Fritz pulls away from his higher-ranked opponent. Tsitsipas loses crowd support. Live score: Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Australian Open: Storm Hunter gets motivation from coach to win second-round matchStorm Hunter receives motivation from her coach during her Australian Open second-round match against Laura Siegemund, leading her to victory.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Alex de Minaur to face tough opponent in Australian OpenAlex de Minaur, the local highlight of the Australian Open, will face one-time Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round of the tournament. If he wins, he will face Matteo Arnaldi or Adam Walton in the second round.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Thanasi Kokkinakis prevails in thrilling five-set matchFan favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis has won a thrilling five-set first round encounter, setting up a blockbuster clash in the process. He will face Grigor Dimitrov in the second round.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Aussie FUMES at crucial umpire 'mistake'Australia finally got some joy on day one of the Australian Open as Christopher O’Connell won a five-set epic to progress into the second round.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Teenagers' Emotional Lives in FictionA round up of some of the best young adult titles from this year that explore the challenges faced by teenagers and the triumph of hope and humor.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »