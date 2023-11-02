‘Horrendous’: Chilling new details emerge of Lilie James’s murder

The source, who is close to the ongoing police investigation, further told the Daily Telegraph that Mr Thijssen rented a car that he drove to the school on the day. The Daily Telegraph's Crime Editor Mark Morri spoke to Sky News Australia on Thursday morning about the new revelations.

"The cold-bloodedness of that and then, you know, the father turned up at the scene, he was there waiting... not knowing what was going on and then to find out that there was a body inside… that is horrendous," Morri said.about four hours after police believe Ms James was killed, with officers tracing the call to The Gap in Sydney's east.

"Some of the detail, the way apparently he kind of steeled himself before entering the bathroom (in St Andrew's Cathedral School)… she had maybe a sense that he was out there," he said. Paul Thijssen's body was found in waters near Diamond Bay Reserve at Vaucluse last Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

"But here are two vibrant young people and she’s very much a victim of domestic violence at the hands of a very young person, well-educated... and yet there’s this rage in him to go and kill somebody for really no reason at all - for rejection.

