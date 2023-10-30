Horner raves about Ricci as Checo call looms

Ricciardo has endured a rollercoaster of a Formula 1 season, relegated to back-up status with Red Bull before being ushered into a surprise AlphaTauri drive mid-season.

A promising return to the grid was then marred by a broken wrist at the Dutch Grand Prix in August that forced him to miss five straight races. At the same time, the hugely under pressure Sergio Perez had another nightmare weekend for Red Bull, getting taken out at the first turn to end his hometown race very early.“You couldn’t fail to be impressed by Daniel this weekend,” Horner said on Sky Sports after the race.

“I think that fighting a Mercedes in an AlphaTauri for their best result of the year was a great performance.The pressure continues to grow on Sergio Perez (centre). (Photo by ANDRES STAPFF / AFP) The Mexican opened the year with wins in two of the first four races to throw a challenge down to teammate Max Verstappen. headtopics.com

