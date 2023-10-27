Hope springs eternal for Cummings with luckless Tom Kitten

Godolphin trainer James Cummings has had a singular focus for Spring Champion Stakes favourite Tom Kitten since August, but success in the Randwick group 1 classic on Saturday could open a Derby option next week.

Although he has only won the Up And Coming Stakes to start his campaign, Tom Kitten is a firming $2.30 favourite in the final group 1 of the Everest carnival after placings in the Ming Dynasty Quality, Dulcify Stakes and Gloaming Stakes where luck was not his friend.Getty

“We had a plan with him and we get here having ticked every box on the way,” Cummings said. “Maybe not with all the results we wanted, however I feel he has shown himself to be a strong 2000m horse that could even stretch out to the Derby trip if we want to go that way.“He is a very fit horse and we just need his luck to turn around in the group 1 we have aimed at.” headtopics.com

Cummings can list the reasons why Tom Kitten hasn’t won since his spring return to racing but remains positive and thinks drawing the inside in gate one might afford the colt a kinder run in transit.“Adam has a great record at the Randwick 2000m and is riding high with confidence from the Flight Stakes win,” Cummings said. “We can’t let the little things that have gone against Tom Kitten take away from the fact he is just a good horse.

“Most horses would have given up the ghost chasing in those races, but he was proving to be the unlucky runner of the race three times.“He has always had to give up a lot of ground in his races, but from the draw in the Spring Champion he can be closer to the leader. That will let him store energy and make his turn of foot more effective.” headtopics.com

Tom Kitten has been at the top of Spring Champion betting since it opened. Punters have turned to different formlines to try and find something that can beat him, and the money has come for Flight Stakes placegetter Tutta La Vita at $6.

