Hope for Australians trapped in Gaza as Rafah border crossing opens

The opening of the crossing raises hope that the 88 Australians who are in the Gaza Strip ﻿will be able to leave the territory.The crucial Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza has opened for the first time since Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing retaliatory siege and aerial bombardment. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

"The Australian government is assisting 88 individuals in Gaza, including Australian citizens, permanent residents and immediate family members," a DFAT spokesperson said before the crossing opened."We understand the situation is extremely distressing for them and their loved ones.

"Consular officials in Cairo are ready to provide support to those Australians and their family members who cross into Egypt. "Australia continues to work with authorities and support international efforts to establish a safe passage corridor both for humanitarian supplies and for Australians and their family members who want to depart Gaza.﻿"

Internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.org has told the Associated Press that the territory "is in the midst of a total or near-total telecoms blackout" in line with the blackout imposed over the weekend.

Connectivity was previously cut from late Friday (early Saturday AEDT) to early Sunday, coinciding with the entry of large numbers of ground troops into Gaza in what Israel described as a new stage in the war.

In addition ﻿to foreign nationals, 81 severely wounded Palestinians are set to be allowed out of Gaza through the crossing.

