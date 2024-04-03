Honda recalls over 50,000 Australian cars due to faulty fuel pumps

The Japanese car giant, Honda, has issued a recall of more than 50,000 Australian cars following discoveries of an “improper manufacturing process” resulting in faulty fuel pumps. Tens of thousands of drivers are at “risk of an accident resulting in serious injury or death” as Honda has recalled more than 50,000 vehicles. Over a four-year period, from 2017 to 2020, the Japanese car manufacturer used an “improper manufacturing process” which has the potential to cause engine failure.

The total number of cars recalled is 52,051. Honda has issued a recall of Odyssey, Accord, City, Civic, CR-V, HR-V, Jazz, Civic Type R, NSX models made from 2017 to 2020. Picture: Brandon Bell / Getty Images The federal Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA) said: “Due to an improper manufacturing process, a component within the fuel pump could swell causing the fuel pump to become inoperative

