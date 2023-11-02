Homeland actor lands in Sydney with a plea to the West

“It’s a huge risk,” she said of the threat to global order, on the eve of accepting her prize at Sydney’s Town Hall. It seemed to her that the destabilisation played into the hands of the Islamic Republic regime in Iran.

“What we can’t turn a blind eye to is that the vast majority of Hamas funding comes from the Islamic Republic, as well as their training. And they fund Hezbollah as their proxies. If you look closely at the timing of this attack, it completely jeopardised Saudi-Israel normalisation, and it completely diverted the world’s attention away from the Islamic Republic’s domestic oppression of its own people.

Iran has denied pre-knowledge of the Hamas attack, but praised those who instigated it and blamed the US for its policies in the Middle East. Boniadi is particularly concerned by the way Islamic Republic officials have appealed to progressives in the Western world by framing the attack as Palestinian resistance.

“I felt this immense sense of responsibility to use my freedoms to defend and protect the Iranian people,” says Boniadi.“And what it unfortunately does is conflate Palestinian suffering and their rightful plight – wanting peace and justice and equality and a safe place to live – with this idea of resistance that is essentially terrorism.“We should be able to hold two truths in our minds at the same time.

“I grew up in a country that where there’s no child labour, no child marriage, and I had all my rights intact,” she said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Actor and Sydney peace prize winner Nazanin Boniadi urges Australia to sanction key Iranian officialsActivist says regime officials such as Eisa Zarepour, who did his PhD at University of NSW, should be disempowered and de-platformed

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: Sydney Metro West is the ‘everlasting gobstopper’ of state politicsAs Willy Wonka proved, sometimes what begins with a splutter can abruptly turn, delivering an outcome beyond anyone’s wildest dreams.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

SMH: New Flood Standards Threaten Thousands of Homes in Georges River BasinStrict new flood standards are putting thousands of new homes in the Georges River basin at risk, causing concerns for councils trying to address Sydney's housing supply shortage. The cancellation of planned rezonings for 10,000 homes in Sydney's north-west and the stalling of a rezoning process for at least 1000 homes in south-west Sydney are examples of the impact of these rules.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Lanes closed after bus, car collide at Anzac Bridge in SydneyIt&x27;s understood there were 30 school students on the bus, who were all uninjured.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Sydney Man's Nightmare: Builder on Brink of Collapse After Failing to Pay RefundA Sydney man reveals his nightmare after paying $53,000 to a builder who is now on the brink of collapse. The builder has failed to pay a court-ordered refund and is facing deregistration.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Car crashes with school bus carrying 30 kids on major Sydney roadA crash between a school bus and a car on Sydney's Anzac Bridge caused rush hour pain for thousands of motorists on their morning commute.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕