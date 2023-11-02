Homeland actor lands in Sydney with a plea to the West

“It’s a huge risk,” she said of the threat to global order, on the eve of accepting her prize at Sydney’s Town Hall. It seemed to her that the destabilisation played into the hands of the Islamic Republic regime in Iran.
“What we can’t turn a blind eye to is that the vast majority of Hamas funding comes from the Islamic Republic, as well as their training. And they fund Hezbollah as their proxies. If you look closely at the timing of this attack, it completely jeopardised Saudi-Israel normalisation, and it completely diverted the world’s attention away from the Islamic Republic’s domestic oppression of its own people.
Iran has denied pre-knowledge of the Hamas attack, but praised those who instigated it and blamed the US for its policies in the Middle East. Boniadi is particularly concerned by the way Islamic Republic officials have appealed to progressives in the Western world by framing the attack as Palestinian resistance.
“I felt this immense sense of responsibility to use my freedoms to defend and protect the Iranian people,” says Boniadi.“And what it unfortunately does is conflate Palestinian suffering and their rightful plight – wanting peace and justice and equality and a safe place to live – with this idea of resistance that is essentially terrorism.“We should be able to hold two truths in our minds at the same time.
“I grew up in a country that where there’s no child labour, no child marriage, and I had all my rights intact,” she said.
