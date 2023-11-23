Home Affairs Minister Refuses to Discuss Legal Advice on High Court Ruling

The home affairs minister, Clare O’Neil, told Guardian Australia ‘I do not discuss legal advice received by the commonwealth’ when questioned about the high court ruling that indefinite immigration detention is unlawful. The home affairs minister’s explanation of how Labor has handled the high court decision defies everything we know about the case.

Over the weekend, Clare O’Neil reached for a new explanation for why the government appeared unprepared for the landmark high court ruling that indefinite immigration detention is unlawful. “We were advised that it was likely that the commonwealth would win the case,” she told Sky News on Sunday. “We received that advice from the Department of Home Affairs, who tell us what chances we have of success and failure in each legal case





Home Affairs paying to access controversial tool tracking mobile phone movements - Agency has had access to Locate X since at least 2021, documents show, amid questions about use of data that may contain people's sensitive information

Home Affairs releases Optus outage statement after Metro Trains grind to a halt - There are fears up to 10 million people could be affected as Optus customers are hit with a mass service outage amid claims it is the worst telecommunications outage in Australian history. The outage appears to have begun around 3am with Metro Trains affected in Melbourne, eventually coming to a halt.

Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home Affairs - A classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia's Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

Ex-Spy Chief's Inquiry Criticizes Australia's Department of Home Affairs - A classified inquiry by ex-spy chief Dennis Richardson has provided a scathing assessment of how Australia's Department of Home Affairs managed hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars for the offshore asylum seeker processing system.

James Paterson refuses to back Peter Dutton's plan to send people back to immigration detentionThe federal opposition's home affairs spokesperson, James Paterson, has refused to back Peter Dutton's suggestion the government could simply re-detain 93 people released from indefinite immigration detention. But the Liberal frontbencher's alternative proposal - to use terrorist-style preventative or continuing detention orders - has been lashed as 'absurd' by leading lawyer Greg Barns SC who claimed there was no evidence any of the released detainees were at high risk of reoffending. The home affairs minister, Clare O'Neil, said on Sunday that the high court ruling made it 'abundantly clear' Labor could not simply send the group back into immigration detention.

Email questions government's claim on high court case - An email calls into question a claim by home affairs minister Clare O'Neil that the government was advised it was 'likely' to win a landmark high court case on indefinite detention.

