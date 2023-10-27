‘History will judge us all’: UN chief’s urgent Israel plea as assembly votes for ‘humanitarian truce’

The country Jordan drafted a motion urging Israel and Hamas to put a pause on the conflict to ensure aid, such as water, food and medicine, could be safely brought in.
Of the 193 nations in the body, 120 voted in favour of the resolution, 45 nations abstained and 14, including Israel and the United States, voted no in the ballot. BREAKING: UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution on âprotection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligationsâ on the ongoing Gaza crisisUnited Nations General-Secretary Antonio Guterres also stressed calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, saying"history will judge us all" if the world did not react.
"Needs are growing ever more critical & colossal. Food, water, medicine & fuel must be allowed to reach all civilians swiftly, safely & at scale.""Everyone must assume their responsibilities," he said in a secondary post.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed the need for emergency supplies to be delivered to displaced residents in Gaza.
The White House has also thrown its support behind a pause in fighting, if it meant it allowed more hostages to be released by Hamas. Another ten trucks of humanitarian have been reportedly let through the Egypt-Gaza border, as the situation continues to worsen in the small territory.The UN has also flagged fears war crimes may have been committed on both sides of the three-week long conflict, which has killed 7,028 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, and left some 1,400 Israelis dead.
This all comes as Israeli's Defence Forces told residents in Gaza to move south ahead of an imminent ground invasion in what it said was to eliminate Hamas militants.