Historic tower in Bologna faces possible collapse

But now, the days of the Garisenda tower in Bologna, Italy, could be numbered. Following investigations last month, the city is instigating a civil protection plan for the "sudden and unexpected collapse of the tower," which has dominated the Bologna skyline since the 12th century.
A protective metal cordon will be erected to "contain debris resulting from a possible collapse, to reduce the vulnerability of surrounding buildings and the exposure to the population, as well as blocking access to the off-limits area," the city council said in a statement. The cordon will be fixed into the ground, and will include specially designed rockfall protection nets, also made of metal and also anchored to the ground. The warning of a possible collapse was issued in a 27-page report, shared with CNN, by the scientific committee which has monitored the site since 2019
