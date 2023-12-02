Historic tower in Bologna faces possible collapse

But now, the days of the Garisenda tower in Bologna, Italy, could be numbered. Following investigations last month, the city is instigating a civil protection plan for the "sudden and unexpected collapse of the tower," which has dominated the Bologna skyline since the 12th century.

A protective metal cordon will be erected to "contain debris resulting from a possible collapse, to reduce the vulnerability of surrounding buildings and the exposure to the population, as well as blocking access to the off-limits area," the city council said in a statement. The cordon will be fixed into the ground, and will include specially designed rockfall protection nets, also made of metal and also anchored to the ground. The warning of a possible collapse was issued in a 27-page report, shared with CNN, by the scientific committee which has monitored the site since 2019





9NewsSyd » / 🏆 23. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Massive fire engulfs historic hangar in CaliforniaA fire gutted a historic hangar facility at the Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin in the early hours of 7 November

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Historic step’: European Union commission to invite Ukraine to begin EU membership talksHailing a “successful day”, Zelensky said his country had done a lot during the war to tackle corruption - a key criteria for joining the bloc - and pledged that the postwar-reconstruction of his country would be free from graft.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

‘Historic step’: European Union commission to invite Ukraine to begin EU membership talksHailing a “successful day”, Zelensky said his country had done a lot during the war to tackle corruption - a key criteria for joining the bloc - and pledged that the postwar-reconstruction of his country would be free from graft.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘Historic step’: European Union commission to invite Ukraine to begin EU membership talksHailing a “successful day”, Zelensky said his country had done a lot during the war to tackle corruption - a key criteria for joining the bloc - and pledged that the postwar-reconstruction of his country would be free from graft.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

‘Success stories’: Historic England adds several sites to risk register but removes 203Hotel that inspired Charles Dickens added to Heritage at Risk Register alongside Gunpowder Plot house

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

New build bordering historic cemetery leaves locals outragedPeople in Maitland are outraged after they claim the council failed to protect a historic cemetery from a surrounding development.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »