Hilton Australia Turns to TikTok for Staff Recruitment

Hilton Australia is turning to the social media platform TikTok to help recruit staff in a campaign pitched as a bold new age for hospitality hiring. Employment applications are already the height of awkward self-promotion. And some claims about Hilton Australia’s new hiring strategy are unhinged. If you think this sounds like an incredible idea, there’s at least one company that agrees: Hilton, which is doing basically this in Australia, pitched as a bold new age for hospitality hiring.

Similar News:

