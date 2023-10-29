Highly Targeted Government Support Key to Reskilling Retrenched Coal Miners

Highly targeted government support to help retrenched coal miners reskill and relocate would ensure 98 per cent find new jobs within a year of a mine closing, new economic research suggests.
“Our research shows that it is possible to identify – down to the individual – who needs support for this transition, and what kind of support they need,” said Mr Singh, a former policy adviser to federal Labor minister Bill Shorten, Accenture and Uber.
the question of how to stop coal mine workers moving into long-term unemployment is a vexed public policy issue and regular hot-button topic in key electorates. Using a coal mine in the NSW New England region that employs 766 people as a case study, Mandala used microdata on job ads to estimate how long it would take those workers to find new jobs if the mine closed based on their occupation and whether they have to relocate within NSW or nationally.
Similarly, for workers willing to relocate anywhere in Australia, 98 per cent should be able to find a job within one year and 100 per cent should be in work within two years, indicating mobility played a big role in the transition.
“The global energy transition will fundamentally change the composition of the Australian economy, and this change will be felt especially sharply in coal mining,” Mr Singh said.