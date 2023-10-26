Highly pensioned ex-politicians not immune to private payrolls

in 2004 continues to rankle many in Canberra, who argue it forces yesterday’s political titans to hang around, like a bad odour, shilling their experience and credibility to the highest bidder.that the most marketable thing most former powerbrokers have going for them is the experiences and connections gleaned in and from public office.

Of course, if the mere provision of a generous retirement package was enough to maintain ex-politicians in dignified repose, this week’s revelations provide the counter-argument.For former prime ministers, the taxpayer funds free flights, administrative staff and office space, for the remainder of their natural life. On top of this,is also paid either $311,501 or $155,750.

“I was engaged to help spruik the business. I’m not involved in the day-to-day operations of the company,” he toldHardgrave is, by our calculations, entitled to some $144,488 a year (or half that) from the same now-abolished pension scheme. That and whatever he makes from his media career is evidently not enough to stop him awkwardly shilling for the high-risk operations of a Chinese currency remitter. headtopics.com

Why do it at all? Because no one embarks on a parliamentary career for the money or the lifestyle; it’s the relevance that counts.If they weren’t mad already, politicians are upon their election moulded in the pressure-cooker that is Parliament House, a murky pit of traded favours and feverish deadlines, where every move is scrutinised and every day is imbued with awesome potential.

They’ve been chemically conditioned to need the attention, to matter, to be important. No amount of free money can assuage that need. But a world in which they continue to be paid handsomely for their sheer wisdom? Well, that might do it. headtopics.com

