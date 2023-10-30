‘Highly intrusive’: NSW police dump proactive policing of children after watchdog warns it could be unlawful

NSW police say they have stopped using the STMP scheme on children, and will stop using it on adults by the end of the year, after a scathing LECC report.NSW police say they have stopped using the STMP scheme on children, and will stop using it on adults by the end of the year, after a scathing LECC report.police force has rushed to dump a decades-old policy on “highly intrusive” proactive policing of children after a watchdog warned the strategy was potentially unlawful.

“The commission also encountered police records that suggested some STMP policing actions may have been unlawful,” the commission found. Targets were identified by intelligence officers using an internal IT system to find people who had recently been offending, or who might be at risk of offending.

The LECC found the plan was unreasonably “intrusive and disruptive” to young people’s day-to-day lives, and there was a consistent overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people as targets. headtopics.com

“This was unreasonable, unjust, oppressive and may have been improperly discriminatory in its effect.” The LECC first began investigating the policy in 2018, and handed police an interim report and a number of recommendations in late 2020.Our Australian morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it matters“We found considerable confusion about what powers police relied upon when undertaking STMP policing activities.

Despite the changes, the proportion of Aboriginal young people targeted under the program continued to be “extremely high”.

