High School Teacher Arrested for Sexual Intercourse with Student

Police have arrested a high school teacher in the Hunter reason who had earlier been placed on administrative leave by the Maitland-Newcastle Catholic diocese. A 39-year old man at All Saints’ College in Maitland was charged with nine counts of sexual intercourse with a person under his care.

The teacher was granted conditional bail to appear before Maitland local court at the end of the month, police said.

