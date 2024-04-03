High Priest Marries 12-Year-Old Girl in Ghana

New details have emerged on the high priest who tied-the-knot with a young girl after shocking footage of the nuptials angered the world. “Disturbing” new details about the 63-year-old high priest who married a 12-year-old girl in Ghana have emerged after the wedding sparked horror around the world. Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, a spiritual leader in the Nungua area of the capital, Accra, wed the unidentified child in a huge ceremony on Saturday.

Footage of the nuptials, attended by many in the priest’s community, were shared by a local news channel which led to a public outcry as locals pointed out the “traditional” practice was illegal. In response to the backlash, the priest’s office issued a statement defending the wedding, claiming those who criticised the marriage “do not understand traditional customs and traditions”, adding the marriage to the girl child was only ceremonious

