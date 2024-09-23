High House Prices Halt Interstate Migration Surge

High house prices have exacerbated a slowdown in the number of people moving interstate for work and lifestyle, with new figures showing an end to the exodus of residents out of Victoria, the dimming of Queensland as the nation’s go-to state while NSW is relying on immigrants to prevent de-populating.
KPMG director of demographics and urban economics Terry Rawnsley said it appeared one of the main reasons people are not moving as much is the cost of housing. “For a while there, Queensland and WA had stronger labour markets and cheaper housing than Victoria. The labour markets looked to have balanced out and now housing in Victoria is looking pretty cheap compared to the other two states.”
But that has now turned. South Australia lost almost 1700 people to other states and territories through the past 12 months while Tasmania has lost 4854 over the past two years.
Interstate Migration Housing Costs Population Trends COVID-19 Impact Australia
