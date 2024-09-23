High House Prices Halt Interstate Migration Surge

High house prices have exacerbated a slowdown in the number of people moving interstate for work and lifestyle, with new figures showing an end to the exodus of residents out of Victoria, the dimming of Queensland as the nation’s go-to state while NSW is relying on immigrants to prevent de-populating.

KPMG director of demographics and urban economics Terry Rawnsley said it appeared one of the main reasons people are not moving as much is the cost of housing. “For a while there, Queensland and WA had stronger labour markets and cheaper housing than Victoria. The labour markets looked to have balanced out and now housing in Victoria is looking pretty cheap compared to the other two states.”

But that has now turned. South Australia lost almost 1700 people to other states and territories through the past 12 months while Tasmania has lost 4854 over the past two years.

Interstate Migration Housing Costs Population Trends COVID-19 Impact Australia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sydney house prices: Worsening affordability prompts couple to share $1.8 million Hornsby townhouse with elderly parentsMany multi-generational families want to live close to each other. But worsening affordability has reduced spending power – and that’s changing housing design.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sydney, Melbourne house prices: The number of homes for sale soar ahead of springFresh listings are surging in some of the more expensive housing markets in Sydney and Melbourne as sellers rush to beat the competition.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sydney and Melbourne house prices: Where home buyers can score the biggest bargains nowHouse sellers are slashing their prices by hundreds of thousands of dollars as fresh listings rise before spring.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Trump appears to tie high bacon prices to ‘horrible’ wind energyEx-president rails against wind power and laments decreased bacon consumption at Wisconsin rally speech

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

House prices: Adelaide and Perth overtake Melbourne home valuesThe shift in ranking was partly compositional, but it also reflected Melbourne’s deepening downturn.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sydney, Melbourne house prices: The suburbs where housing risks are risingRisks of sharper house price declines are emerging across many areas in Melbourne as listings surge and demand falls.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »