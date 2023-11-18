High Court's ruling on indefinite detention of asylum seekers and refugees

The High Court’s ruling on the indefinite detention of asylum seekers and refugees left Canberra scrambling this week to organise a quick fix for an issue that has become a legal and political nightmare for governments across the globe. The news that 92 people – some found guilty of child abuse, sexual assault and murder – would have to be released into the community demanded a response.

The bill that passed both houses on Thursday provides for a new visa, which will require them to wear electronic ankle bracelets, abide by curfews and report any changes. It also imposes jail terms for visa breaches. The High Court decision on releasing detainees sparked tense moments in parliament this week as the PM and Opposition Leader squared off. The provisions were to be at the discretion of a minister, until the opposition made its support conditional on them being mandatory – a step that could prove problematic in the courts. The detainee was released within an hour of the court handing down its orders





