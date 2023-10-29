High Court Rules State Taxes on Electric Vehicles Illegal

Victoria had been the only state to levy owners of electric vehicles, but New South Wales and Western Australia were set to follow in the next few years.

Under the Victorian system, owners of electric and hydrogen vehicles had to submit a photo of their odometer to the state government each year and charged 2.8 cents for each kilometre they travelled.If you failed to submit your mileage you could be automatically charged for 13,500km worth of travel – $378 – or have your rego suspended or cancelled.

That was Victoria’s argument - they were taxing a service, the driving of the car on public roads, rather than the car itself.A move by the states to levy a special tax on electric vehicle owners was nothing but a greed-driven cash grab - thank goodness the High Court has struck it down, writes Caleb Bond. Picture: Getty Images. headtopics.com

But according to the Australian Automobile Association, the proportion of fuel excise set to be returned to land transport infrastructure will decrease to 88 per cent in 2025-26.The rest of it is invested by the Commonwealth in road projects where it sees fit.

The states administer licencing, registration and fines related to traffic offences – that’s how they make road revenue.

