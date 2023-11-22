High Court Overturns Indefinite Immigration Detention for Stateless Rohingya Refugee

The high court overturned the legality of indefinite immigration detention for a stateless Rohingya refugee known as NZYQ. Previously unreported details reveal that NZYQ had experienced forced labor and his brother was abducted and killed in Myanmar. Despite pleading guilty, the judge did not find remorse in relation to his conviction for the rape of a 10-year-old boy. Court documents also show risk factors for possible reoffending, including attitudes stemming from his own childhood abuse.





Australia's indefinite immigration detention system to face high court challengeThe plaintiff will argue the country's highest court should not have decided, almost 20 years ago, that detention could be indefinite.

Indefinite immigration detention ruled unlawful in landmark Australian high court decisionDecision overturns 20-year-old precedent and could trigger immediate release of 92 people, with detention of 340 others also in doubt

New Laws Introduced to Deal with High Court Ruling on Indefinite Immigration DetentionThe immigration minister, Andrew Giles, has introduced new laws to deal with the consequences of the high court ruling on indefinite immigration detention. The bridging visa conditions bill gives the government the power to impose curfews and ankle bracelets on those released, with criminal penalties for breach of certain conditions.

