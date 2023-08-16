High Court Challenge Against Laws Monitoring Released Detainees

Emergency laws rushed through federal parliament last week allowing authorities to use ankle bracelets and curfews to monitor 93 people released from immigration detention are now subject to a High Court challenge, with lawyers for a Chinese refugee labelling them "arbitrary" and "punitive". A refugee has filed a High Court challenge against new laws that allow 93 people released from detention to be monitored.

The refugee is a Chinese man whose lawyers argue the measures are "punitive" and "draconian". The refugee at the centre of the case is referred to by the pseudonym S151. He has been required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet to monitor his location and is subject to a curfew, meaning he has to stay at his home address between 10pm at night and 6am the following morning. In court documents, S151's lawyers argue the measures are "inherently punitive in nature, thus exceeding the legislative authority of the parliament





