Hezbollah warns after air strike kills children, aid airdrop confirmed

Hezbollah says 'the enemy will pay the price' after an air strike, which Israel says was targeting terrorists, killed three children. While Jordan's king confirms a midnight aid airdrop. Israel encircles Gaza City in 'significant stage' of conflict. 'Today there is north Gaza and south Gaza,' Israeli Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters. Israeli media also reported troops were expected to enter Gaza City within 48 hours. Communications have been lost in Gaza for the third time.

World Health Organization's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he is concerned about the reports of another connectivity outage. Labor MP Kate Thwaites says the former prime minister's trip was different to that of a current diplomat like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 'As to how he is choosing to spend his time as a former prime minister, I don't know whether it is going to have any impact whatsoever on the situation there,' she told ABC's Afternoon Briefing. 'Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson, as former leaders of their countries, have an important role to play,' he said. However, Mr Violi noted that support had to straddle the line between supporting Israel and ensuring Gaza's civilians were protected. Anti-Semitic acts since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel. France's Jewish population, estimated to be more than 500,000 people, is the largest in Europe and the third-biggest in the world

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live: Hezbollah says Israel to 'pay price' for Lebanon strike as Jordan airdrops aid in GazaHezbollah says 'the enemy will pay the price' after an air strike, which Israel says was targeting terrorists, killed three children. While Jordan's king confirms a midnight aid air-drop. Follow live

Source: abcnews | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: Evacuations to Egypt suspended as Israel strikes multiple refugee campsEvacuations of injured people and foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip into Egypt have stopped since Israel's deadly attack on an ambulance on Saturday, and as strikes from Israel continue to hit refugee camps in the enclave.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Fierce fighting in Gaza, as Hamas says Israel kills 30 in camp bombingIsrael pressed its war to crush Hamas on Sunday nearly a month after the worst attack in its history, as the Palestinian militant group said an Israeli bombing in Gaza killed dozens of people.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: ‘Like catching a mouse’: Inside Israel’s incursion into GazaIsraeli military leaders brought a small group of foreign journalists into northern Gaza on Saturday to witness the extent of the advance.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

THEAGE: ‘Like catching a mouse’: Inside Israel’s incursion into GazaIsraeli military leaders brought a small group of foreign journalists into northern Gaza on Saturday to witness the extent of the advance.

Source: theage | Read more »

SMH: ‘Like catching a mouse’: Inside Israel’s incursion into GazaIsraeli military leaders brought a small group of foreign journalists into northern Gaza on Saturday to witness the extent of the advance.

Source: smh | Read more »