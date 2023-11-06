Hezbollah warns after air strike kills children

Hezbollah says 'the enemy will pay the price' after an air strike, which Israel says was targeting terrorists, killed three children. While Jordan's king confirms a midnight aid airdrop. Visiting Israel to show their support is not 'that helpful' to getting the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza released. 'That's shadowing over the fact that real people with real hopes and aspirations are dying by the hour.

' He said it would have been more appropriate for Mr Morrison and Mr Johnson to call for a 'desperately needed'— are incompatible, he said. 'I can't see how that's possible. What is desperately needed now is a complete end to hostilities so proper negotiations can get on the way', he said. 'First and foremost, save the hostages, but equally, save the 2.3 million people in Gaza who are now living in a human catastrophe.' Right now, Israel needs 'real friends' to remind it of the impact its offensive could have on future relationships with its neighbors, McTernan said. 'Understandably Israel is in a very traumatized state at the moment, but that's when you need real friends. Friends who say 'hold back, don't continue this effort… the bombing, the killing, because you've got to live with your neighbors afterwards'.' 'The Palestinian people aren't going to go away, nor are the near neighbors of Jordan and Egypt and Saudi Arabia

