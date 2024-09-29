Hezbollah Supporters React To Leader's Death With Denial And Defiance

On the streets of Beirut, Hezbollah supporters are reacting in one of two ways to their leader's death: denial or defiance.

She is one of many Hezbollah supporters the ABC spoke to who can't believe the leader of their movement, for years a seemingly untouchable figure, was killed by Israeli air strikes on Hezbollah's headquarters in southern Beirut on Friday. Hezbollah began attacking Israel in October last year after the Israel-Gaza war began, and many Lebanese hold the militant group responsible for inserting their country into a conflict that wasn't theirs.

A man covers his face with a portrait of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during a protest in the city of Sidon in Lebanon's south, at the weekend.Lebanon's press, no matter their political or religious leaning, have so far been respectful in their coverage of Nasrallah's assassination. The IDF on Sunday also launched what it described as an "extensive" aerial operation to strike targets in Yemen — some 1,800 kilometres from Israel — it says were used by the Houthi militant group.The country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the weekend called on all Muslims to confront Israel, although he himself was moved to a safe location.

The group — which is designated a terrorist organisation by the Australian government — is likely reeling after having much of its senior leadership wiped out in the past month.

