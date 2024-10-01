Hezbollah Leader Says Group Ready for Israeli Offensive as Israel Issues Evacuation Order

Hezbollah ’s acting leader has said that the group’s fighters were ready for an offensive from Israel .
It was not immediately clear whether Israeli troops had crossed the border. No photos or video footage has yet emerged showing Israeli ground forces inside Lebanon.Israel advised people to evacuate to the north of the Awali River, some 60 kilometers from the border and much farther than the Litani River, which marks the northern edge of a UN-declared zone that was intended to serve as a buffer between Israel and Hezbollah after their 2006 war.
Earlier Israel said intense fighting had erupted with Hezbollah in south Lebanon after its paratroops and commandos launched raids across the border on Tuesday, in a widely expected ground incursion and after devastating airstrikes against Hezbollah’s leadership.The Israeli military said it was striking Hezbollah targets in areas close to the Israeli border and that air force and artillery units were carrying out attacks to support the ground forces with “precise strikes”.
Israeli tanks gather by the Israeli - Lebanese border before the start of the “limited ground” operation against Hezbollah.The incursion came shortly after it was approved by Israeli political leaders and marked a new stage in Israel’s war against Hezbollah. Israel also bombed targets in Syria. Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem, in a first public speech since Nasrallah’s death, said that “the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement”.“We know that the battle may be long. We will win as we won in the liberation of 2006,” he said, referring to the last big conflict between the two foes.In Syria, three civilians were killed and nine others injured in the airstrike on the capital Damascus, Syrian state media said citing a military source.
Maqdah’s fate was unknown. The strike hit a building in the crowded Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near the southern city of Sidon, the sources said. It marked the first strike on the camp, largest of several Palestinian camps in Lebanon, since cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel broke out nearly a year ago.
Hezbollah Israel Conflict Evacuation Ground Operations
